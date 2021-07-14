Flux (FLUX) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.84 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $310,507.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00316005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130897 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00173308 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002221 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003076 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 181,437,283 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

