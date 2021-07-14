UniMex Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $58,315.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00115608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00151008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,833.64 or 1.00026186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.57 or 0.00952245 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,962,352 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

