Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells 2,268 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $75,955.32.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 255,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,037. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $68,954,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

