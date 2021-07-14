The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Jesse G. Singh Sells 1,223 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Jesse G. Singh sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $58,267.87.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 51,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 49.56.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

