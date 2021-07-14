RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,648 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. 23,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,136. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

