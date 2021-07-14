B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BMRRY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. 13,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.30.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

