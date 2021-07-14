Short Interest in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declines By 99.3%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 686,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,654,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% during the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 22,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.20.

NYSE PSA traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $313.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $314.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

