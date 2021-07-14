UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. 180,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,669. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

