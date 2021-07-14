Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) COO Purchases $101,250.00 in Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 56,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

