Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) COO Purchases $101,250.00 in Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BHR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 56,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
