iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,790 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,540. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

