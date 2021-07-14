Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 27,828 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,096,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $27.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,647.26. 24,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,460.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,640.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.