Fuchs Petrolub’s (FUPBY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FUPBY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,184. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.