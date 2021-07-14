VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VAT Group stock remained flat at $$38.30 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

