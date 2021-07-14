NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 target price on shares of NN Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,519. NN Group has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

