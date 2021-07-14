Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,290 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,258,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,975,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

