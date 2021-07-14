BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,185 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

EBND traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,614. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.