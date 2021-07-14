Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,060. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.08. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

