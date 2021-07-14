Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives $36.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,852. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

