Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.90. 1,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $104.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

