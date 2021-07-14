PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$17.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PREKF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

OTCMKTS PREKF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

