Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UCBJY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UCB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. 10,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,298. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

