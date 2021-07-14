Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

AKRO traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 11,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,934. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $790.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,489 shares of company stock worth $1,052,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

