Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE TOY traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$46.79. The company had a trading volume of 48,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,941. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$48.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 51.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.