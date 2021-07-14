Brokerages Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price at $66.50

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 713.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 2,336.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $18,036,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXNX traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,527. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

