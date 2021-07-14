DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

