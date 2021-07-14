PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.44. The stock had a trading volume of 528,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.62.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

