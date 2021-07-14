Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 5618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $674.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $43,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $161,722,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

