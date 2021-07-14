FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 93.1% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $390,760.28 and $1.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00848902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005369 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

