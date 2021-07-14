Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Drops By 99.2%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 407,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 8,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,033. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

