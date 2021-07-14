Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Cap Tops $3.69 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $501,302.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 27,221,565 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

