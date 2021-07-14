Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035971 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00254357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035840 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

