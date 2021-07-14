CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) VP James A. Gustke Sells 10,900 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $224,540.00.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

