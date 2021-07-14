Ares Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Tronox comprises 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tronox by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tronox by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,547. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.66. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.