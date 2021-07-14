Symmetry Peak Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. RH accounts for 0.9% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RH traded down $12.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $695.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a 52-week low of $254.10 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $660.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.49.
Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
