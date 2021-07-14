Symmetry Peak Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. RH accounts for 0.9% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH traded down $12.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $695.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a 52-week low of $254.10 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $660.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

