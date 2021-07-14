Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,870,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBCPU. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $5,825,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBCPU remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

