Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $33.84 Million in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,838,000. RMG Acquisition Corp. III comprises 0.7% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,925,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,960,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,644. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

