Merewether Investment Management LP Buys 30,703 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.9% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. 608,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.