Merewether Investment Management LP Invests $19.86 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 570,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,856,000. Shoals Technologies Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 72,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.