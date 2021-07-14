Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 5,261 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 5.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of ONEOK worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

