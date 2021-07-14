Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 583,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 99,385 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. 40,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

