AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 338,215 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,215 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $149,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.12. 528,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583,510. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

