Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. 168,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,082. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.