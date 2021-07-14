Knoll Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Altria Group comprises 0.8% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 125,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,343. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

