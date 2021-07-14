Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 29,568 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises about 2.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Hexcel worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $38,908,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. 7,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

