Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of ES stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

