Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

