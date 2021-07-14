Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $823.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,131.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

