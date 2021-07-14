Brokerages Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) PT at $69.00

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07. Heineken has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

