-$0.34 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 2,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.