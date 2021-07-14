-$0.34 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 2,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

