United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 17,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,315. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.83.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

